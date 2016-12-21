UPDATE 1-Rio airport operator may pay overdue charges in installments -paper
Dec 20 Brazil's government plans to allow stakeholders in Rio de Janeiro's international airport to pay overdue operating charges in monthly installments as Congress considers legislation on infrastructure concessions, newspaper O Globo reported on Tuesday. Riogaleao has delayed paying the government almost 1 billion reais in concession rights since May, after one of its partners, Odebrecht SA, was cited in a massive corruption investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Minecraft
|42
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec 7
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC