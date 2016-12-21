UPDATE 1-Rio airport operator may pay...

UPDATE 1-Rio airport operator may pay overdue charges in installments -paper

Dec 20 Brazil's government plans to allow stakeholders in Rio de Janeiro's international airport to pay overdue operating charges in monthly installments as Congress considers legislation on infrastructure concessions, newspaper O Globo reported on Tuesday. Riogaleao has delayed paying the government almost 1 billion reais in concession rights since May, after one of its partners, Odebrecht SA, was cited in a massive corruption investigation.

