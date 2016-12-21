UPDATE 1-Brazil states to face condit...

UPDATE 1-Brazil states to face conditions in exchange for federal help -minister

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Reuters

Dec 21 The Brazilian government will continue to impose conditions on cash-strapped states in exchange for federal support, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday, after lawmakers watered down a debt-relief proposal. Meirelles said President Michel Temer could veto a bill approved in Congress' lower house on Tuesday, which allows states in the worst financial condition to halt debt payments and rework commitments with the federal government..

Chicago, IL

