UPDATE 1-Brazil states to face conditions in exchange for federal help -minister

Dec 21 The Brazilian government will continue to impose conditions on cash-strapped states in exchange for federal support, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday, after lawmakers watered down a debt-relief proposal. Meirelles said President Michel Temer could veto a bill approved in Congress' lower house on Tuesday, which allows states in the worst financial condition to halt debt payments and rework commitments with the federal government..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.