Uber looks to dominate in Brazil, taxis seek ban on ride app
After ceding to the competition in China earlier this year, ride-hailing company Uber is shifting focus to Brazil, Latin America's most populous nation. Introduced in Brazil just over two years ago, use of the app has increased so quickly here that the South American giant now represents Uber's third largest business worldwide, after the United States and India.
