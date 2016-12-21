The useful idiots who applauded Venez...

The useful idiots who applauded Venezuela

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Kiwiblog

When the Cold War ended 25 years ago, the Soviet Union vanished into the ash heap of history . That left the West's "useful idiots" - Lenin's term for the ideologues and toadies who could always be relied on to justify or praise whatever Moscow did - in search of other socialist thugs to fawn over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kiwiblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 28 unblocked games 46
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec 7 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,508,565

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC