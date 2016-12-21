The latest hardship in Venezuela: a shortage of cash
People wait to withdraw money from an ATM in Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec. 19, 2016. Juan Artega said he had the money to buy Christmas toys for his 5-year-old daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Minecraft
|42
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec 7
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC