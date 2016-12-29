Rio's unpaid government workers line up for food

Public servants of Rio de Janeiro state queue outside their union building to receive food and other supplies donated by volunteers and colleagues as some of them haven't received their payment for several months, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on December 27, 2016. AFP / VANDERLEI ALMEIDA Rio de Janeiro: At the foot of a tall building in downtown Rio de Janeiro, government workers line up for donated groceries, unable to buy their own because their salaries have not been paid.

