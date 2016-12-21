Rio's Museum of Fine Arts Celebrates French Artistic Influence
The National Museum of Fine Arts, in Rio de Janeiro, presents, since Friday , a public exhibition on the French Artistic Mission in Brazil. The exhibit will run until March and displays over fifty works of art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|7 hr
|Minecraft
|44
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec 7
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC