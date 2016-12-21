Red Christmas in Mexico: decapitation...

Red Christmas in Mexico: decapitations and a mass slaying

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Prior to the start of the Mexican Drug War, the country's already existing gangs and cartels were transporting heroin, marijuana and Colombian cocaine across the border to the U.S. During this time, the major Mexican cartels emerged, like the Sinaloa, the Juarez, the Sonora and the Gulf. Keep clicking to see the important events that have culminated since then.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 13 hr Friv Click 43
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec 7 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,538 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,976

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC