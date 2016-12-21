PrincipalEcuadorThe Board of Governor...

PrincipalEcuadorThe Board of Governors of the British School of Quito ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times Educational Supplement

The Board of Governors of the British School of Quito is looking for an exceptional School Principal to lead and inspire the school in the next stage of its development. BSQ is a 21 year old 3 to 18 school with a capacity of 460 students and ambitious plans for expansion.  It is an IB World School offering Cambridge iGCSE as well as IB Diploma, jointly accredited by the Council of International Schools and New England Association of Schools and Colleges .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Educational Supplement.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 21 Minecraft 42
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec 7 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,104

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC