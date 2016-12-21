Nine Other Urban Points Will Have New Year Parties, Besides Copacabana, Rio

Copacabana is the most famous New Year's Eve party in Brazil, yet this year in Rio de Janeiro, there will be nine other neighborhoods throughout the city that will have an outdoor show scheduled starting from 7PM and fireworks too, making New Year's Eve parties more accessible for the whole city. There will be fireworks all throughout the city this year for New Year's Eve, photo by Fernando Maia/Riotur/Flickr.

