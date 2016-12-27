New subway station has public art rarely seen: A gay couple
The sight of two men holding hands is far from uncommon, but a mural of two men doing just that is showing up in an unusual place - on the walls of a new subway station in New York City. "It was like winning the lottery," Thor Stockman, 60, said of finding out that he and his husband of 3 A1 2 years, Patrick Kellogg, were going to be part of artist Vik Muniz's "Perfect Strangers," a series of life-size mosaic portraits of everyday New Yorkers gracing the walls of the new subway station at 72nd Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
