Narcos and Pablo Escobar - real-life agents tell it how it was

Monday Dec 19

Before Javier Pena, signed on as a consultant to the hit Netflix TV show Narcos he made one thing very clear to the producers. Pena, a former DEA agent and veteran of the Colombian drug wars who spent five years hunting Pablo Escobar, could never countenance the drugs kingpin being presented as a champion of the people.

Chicago, IL

