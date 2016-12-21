Maid Attacked by 'Jews Have To Die' Maniac in Uruguay

A Uruguayan woman suffered injuries to her face and body after being attacked by a man who yelled anti-Semitic slurs at her. Mirta, who is not Jewish, met the aggressor on the street close to the building where she has been working as a housemaid for eight years in a building in Punta Carretas, a neighborhood in Montevideo, reported local TV channel Subrayado.

