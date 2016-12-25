Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Hits Off Chi...

Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Hits Off Chilean Coast

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred off the coast of southern Chile Sunday, 40 km southwest of Puerto Quellon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami threat message for parts of the Pacific Ocean close to the earthquake.

