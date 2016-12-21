Liverpool, Napoli in race to sign Bra...

Liverpool, Napoli in race to sign Brazilian defender

11 hrs ago

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 25 : Liverpool and Napoli are among several European clubs interested in signing teenage Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia, according to media reports. [NK Sports] The 19-year-old, who is contracted to Brazilian outfit Santos until June 2019, is also being sought Monaco, Schalke and Zenit Saint-Petersburg, Xinhua news agency quoted Brazilian publication Sambafoot as reporting.

