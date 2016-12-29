Lawmakers in Colombia pass FARC amnesty law
Colombia's Congress on Wednesday passed a law granting amnesty to FARC rebels as part of the country's peace deal, a development the government hailed as "historic." Colombia grants special legal treatment, amnesty and pardon to Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia members accused of political and related crimes / MANILA BULLETIN "Thanks to the Congress which in a historic vote approved the amnesty law, first step toward consolidating peace," President Juan Manuel Santos said on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|23 hr
|unblocked games
|46
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec 7
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC