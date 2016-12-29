Lawmakers in Colombia pass FARC amnesty law

Colombia's Congress on Wednesday passed a law granting amnesty to FARC rebels as part of the country's peace deal, a development the government hailed as "historic." Colombia grants special legal treatment, amnesty and pardon to Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia members accused of political and related crimes / MANILA BULLETIN "Thanks to the Congress which in a historic vote approved the amnesty law, first step toward consolidating peace," President Juan Manuel Santos said on Twitter.

