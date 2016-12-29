Lawmakers in Colombia pass FARC amnes...

Lawmakers in Colombia pass FARC amnesty law

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Colombia's Congress on Wednesday passed a law granting amnesty to FARC rebels as part of the country's peace deal, a development the government hailed as "historic." Colombia grants special legal treatment, amnesty and pardon to Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia members accused of political and related crimes / MANILA BULLETIN "Thanks to the Congress which in a historic vote approved the amnesty law, first step toward consolidating peace," President Juan Manuel Santos said on Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 23 hr unblocked games 46
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec 7 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,203 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,844

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC