Lapa 40 Graus Celebrates the Sertanejo Fest Gold in Rio December 30th
On Friday, December 30th, Lapa 40 Graus will hold a special edition of one of Rio's most beloved festivals, the Sertanejo Fest Gold to close the 2016 program and celebrate a pre-Reveillon to round off the last couple of days of the year in true Brazilian style. The party will be led by singer Joao Gabriel alongside the singer Marco Esteves who is also known for his humorous imitations of famous singers such as Latino, Belo and Maria Bethania.
