Jeremy Clarkson has upset Argentina A...

Jeremy Clarkson has upset Argentina AGAIN with his Christmas tweet

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Clarkson, whose new Amazon show The Grand Tour launched recently, tweeted as the clock ticked down to Christmas Day: "Happy Christmas to everyone. In October 2014 Clarkson and his Top Gear were given a police escort as they fled the town of Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego in the far south of Argentina as enraged locals tried to 'kill' them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 2 hr Friv Click 43
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec 7 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,488 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,276

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC