It ain't Copacabana, but Brazilians b...

It ain't Copacabana, but Brazilians bring Christmas to the shores of Lake Tahoe

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Religion News Service

Members of First Presbyterian Church of Richmond, Calif., share a meal during the 2015 Christmas retreat to Lake Tahoe, Calif. Photo courtesy of the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 21 Minecraft 42
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec 7 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,128

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC