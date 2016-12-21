India to build giant statue of medieval king Shivaji
At 192 metres and costing $530m, the memorial off Mumbai's coast will be twice the size of the Statue of Liberty. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for what is set to be the world's tallest statue nearly four kilometres into the sea off Mumbai, as its projected cost and environmental impact drew criticism.
