'I smoked 25 cannabis joints every day': George Michael turned to drugs in grief over lover
In an extraordinary interview with his friend, Mirror columnist Tony Parsons in 1987, the pop star reveals how his feelings for Brazilian Anselmo Feleppa changed his life It was a love that was to end in tragedy - with Anselmo Feleppa's untimely death in 1993. George buried his grief by smoking up to 25 cannabis joints a day and immersing himself in his music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|13 hr
|Minecraft
|44
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec 7
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC