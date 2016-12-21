'I smoked 25 cannabis joints every da...

'I smoked 25 cannabis joints every day': George Michael turned to drugs in grief over lover

In an extraordinary interview with his friend, Mirror columnist Tony Parsons in 1987, the pop star reveals how his feelings for Brazilian Anselmo Feleppa changed his life It was a love that was to end in tragedy - with Anselmo Feleppa's untimely death in 1993. George buried his grief by smoking up to 25 cannabis joints a day and immersing himself in his music.

