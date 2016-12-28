How Dangerous Really Is Zika For Babies?
This year we've learned an amazing amount about Zika - how it damages developing brains, how it spreads through sexual contact and where in the world it's hiding out. But there's been one big question lingering: What risk does Zika pose to pregnant women and their fetuses? How scared should they be of it? More specifically, what's the chance a woman will have a healthy baby if she catches Zika during her pregnancy? Finally, scientists are starting to figure it out.
