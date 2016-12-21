Former Rio governor, ThyssenKrupp unit face impropriety charges

Dec 20 Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors filed a lawsuit against former state governor Sergio Cabral, two of his former secretaries and ThyssenKrupp AG's steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica do Atlantico SA for administrative impropriety over the granting of an operations license. Cabral, currently in jail on unrelated corruption charges , and his former secretaries may have to pay fines and be barred from public office for eight years if they lose the suit, according to a statement from prosecutors.

