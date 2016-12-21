FOREX-Turkish lira at session lows after Russian ambassador shot

Dec 19 The Turkish lira and Russian rouble fell to session lows against the dollar on Monday after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was seriously injured in a gun attack in the Turkish capital of Ankara. The lira was last down about 0.6 percent at 3.526 lira per dollar, while the rouble hit a session low of 62.045 rouble per dollar before retracing to 61.9305, according to Reuters data.

