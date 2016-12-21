Forces personnel send festive messages to family and friends
Forces are deployed in numerous operations, including the Gulf, where two Clyde-based Minehunters and Royal Navy warships are serving over the festive period. About 1,000 people are working to fight Islamic State, with the majority of service personnel based in RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.
