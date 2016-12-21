Five unusual holidays to consider for...

Five unusual holidays to consider for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bournemouth Echo

Fancy going to bed in Paris and waking up to a traditional breakfast in Finland? A new sleepover installation in the French capital will allow guests to do just that. Six wooden cabins at the Institut Finlandais, on the Rive Gauche, will operate overnight stays days for 100 from January-May 2017, in celebration of Finland's 100 years of independence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Wed unblocked games 46
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec 7 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,491,213

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC