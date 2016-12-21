Five unusual holidays to consider for 2017
Fancy going to bed in Paris and waking up to a traditional breakfast in Finland? A new sleepover installation in the French capital will allow guests to do just that. Six wooden cabins at the Institut Finlandais, on the Rive Gauche, will operate overnight stays days for 100 from January-May 2017, in celebration of Finland's 100 years of independence.
