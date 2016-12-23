David Smolyansky: Lukashenka Assisted...

David Smolyansky: Lukashenka Assisted to Build Dictatorship in Venezuela

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Charter97

David Smolyansky is one of the youngest leaders of the Venezuelan opposition. Being 31 year-old he is Mayor of the municipality of El Hatillo in Caracas and is a member of the Board of the People's Will Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 21 Minecraft 42
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec 7 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,110

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC