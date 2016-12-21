Colombian policeman killed in attack ...

Colombian policeman killed in attack on checkpoint

6 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

One policeman has been killed and at least six others injured in an attack on a police checkpoint north of the capital Bogota. Police sources said the officer was shot dead by two assailants on motorcycles while he was on duty in the city's northern outskirts.

Chicago, IL

