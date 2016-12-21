Colombia air crash survivor eyes return to football

Rio de Janeiro: Chapecoense air disaster survivor Alan Ruschel has said that he hopes to return to the football pitch in time for next year's Copa Libertadores. Ruschel was one of only six survivors of the November 28 crash near the Colombian city of Medelln, which claimed the lives of 71 people, including most of Chapecoense's footballers and staff, reports Xinhua.

