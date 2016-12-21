Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams...
President David Granger today announced the appointment of the following persons as Senior Counsel "on account of their exemplary experience, erudition, excellence and diligence in the practice of the law, with effect from January 1, 2017". Neil Aubrey Boston, admitted to the Bar in November 1982, for service with distinction as a trial lawyer for over 34 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Dec 28
|unblocked games
|46
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec 7
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC