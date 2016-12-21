Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, R...

Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams...

President David Granger today announced the appointment of the following persons as Senior Counsel "on account of their exemplary experience, erudition, excellence and diligence in the practice of the law, with effect from January 1, 2017". Neil Aubrey Boston, admitted to the Bar in November 1982, for service with distinction as a trial lawyer for over 34 years.

Chicago, IL

