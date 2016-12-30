Chilean Navy sailors accused of secre...

Chilean Navy sailors accused of secretly filming female crewmates

Chilean authorities said on Thursday they are investigating allegations that female sailors were secretly videotaped in their quarters on a naval vessel and that those images were then shared via social media by other crew members. The Navy detained the sailors accused of secretly recording their female counterparts.

