Chile earthquake: 7.7-magnitude quake...

Chile earthquake: 7.7-magnitude quake strikes off South American coast sparking tsunami warning

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

The 7.7-magnitude quake hit 140 miles southwest of the city of Puerto Montt on Christmas Day , the United States Geological Survey said. It has triggered a tsunami alert from the U.S.-based Pacific warning centre, which affects areas within 620 miles of the quake's epicentre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 21 Minecraft 42
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec 7 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,889

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC