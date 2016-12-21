Cargo Plane Crashes in Colombia, Killing Five Crew

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after an air traffic controller accidentally told a pilot to turn the wrong way earlier... - The parents of a young American being held hostage with her two children by the Taliban say that they are praying President-elect Donald Trump&rsqu... Milk production in the 23 major States during November totaled 16.1 billion pounds, up 2.6 percent from November 2015. October production, unrevised at 16.5 billion ... Lincoln, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.