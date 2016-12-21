Brazilian police: Greek ambassador killed by wife's lover

This May, 25, 2016 photo released by Brazil's presidential press office shows Greece's ambassador to Brazil, Kyriakos Amiridis, after a government ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil. Authorities believe Amiridis was killed at the home his wife kept in the Rio de Janeiro area after he went missing on Monday, a police investigator said Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.

