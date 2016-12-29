Brazilian police believe body found i...

Brazilian police believe body found in Rio is missing Greek ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis

Sao Paulo: Brazilian police suspect a body discovered inside a charred vehicle in Rio de Janeiro is Greece's ambassador to Brazil who went missing three days ago, television channel Globo reported on Thursday. Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, was last seen on Monday evening leaving the home of friends of his Brazilian wife in a poor and violent suburb of Rio's metropolitan area, police had said earlier.

