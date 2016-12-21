Brazilian police arrest wife in murder of Greek ambassador

The wife of Greece's ambassador to Brazil and her presumed lover were arrested Friday for his murder in what authorities called a planned "crime of passion," Rio de Janeiro's Policia Civil said. Francoise de Sousa Oliveira and military police officer Sergio Gomes were in custody for the murder of Kyriakos Amiridis, whose body was found on Thursday, police said at a news conference.

