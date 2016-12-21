Brazilian police arrest wife in murder of Greek ambassador
The wife of Greece's ambassador to Brazil and her presumed lover were arrested Friday for his murder in what authorities called a planned "crime of passion," Rio de Janeiro's Policia Civil said. Francoise de Sousa Oliveira and military police officer Sergio Gomes were in custody for the murder of Kyriakos Amiridis, whose body was found on Thursday, police said at a news conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Wed
|unblocked games
|46
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec 7
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC