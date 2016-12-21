Boeing cargo plane crashes in a field...

Boeing cargo plane crashes in a field in Colombia killing 4 people

Wednesday Dec 21

Five people have reportedly been killed after a Boeing cargo plane overshot the runway on takeoff just moments before crashing in a Colombia field on Tuesday. The plane, belonging to Colombian airliner Aerosucre, crashed in Puerto Carreno, Colombia, and was carrying six people on board, the pilot, co-pilot and crew members, Telesur TV reported.

Chicago, IL

