As socialism destroys Venezuela, the useful idiots applaud

As socialism destroys Venezuela and plunges its people into misery and despair, all the political left in this country and throughout the world is doing is standing around applauding the greatness of the collective and celebrating another "victory" against capitalism. This should come as no surprise to anyone since these are the same useful idiots who stood around and applauded the complete destruction of a once thriving Cuba and the enslavement of the Cuban people.

