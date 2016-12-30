As socialism destroys Venezuela, the ...

As socialism destroys Venezuela, the useful idiots applaud

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

As socialism destroys Venezuela and plunges its people into misery and despair, all the political left in this country and throughout the world is doing is standing around applauding the greatness of the collective and celebrating another "victory" against capitalism. This should come as no surprise to anyone since these are the same useful idiots who stood around and applauded the complete destruction of a once thriving Cuba and the enslavement of the Cuban people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Wed unblocked games 46
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec 7 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,452 • Total comments across all topics: 277,473,456

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC