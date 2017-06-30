WISOLAR opens lead store in South Africa at Roxy's centre, Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng

WiSolar, South Africa, a leading solar electricity company has opened its first lead store at Roxy's Village Walk Shopping Centre, Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, In the following months the store will go completely off-grid to minimize the store's impact on the environment, hedge against the escalating cost of public utility electricity" BRONKHORSTSPRUIT, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 1, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiSolar, South Africa, a leading solar electricity company has opened its first lead store at Roxy's Village Walk Shopping Centre, Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, 50km east of Pretoria for central accessibility between Witbank and Pretoria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.