WISOLAR opens lead store in South Afr...

WISOLAR opens lead store in South Africa at Roxy's centre, Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

WiSolar, South Africa, a leading solar electricity company has opened its first lead store at Roxy's Village Walk Shopping Centre, Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, In the following months the store will go completely off-grid to minimize the store's impact on the environment, hedge against the escalating cost of public utility electricity" BRONKHORSTSPRUIT, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 1, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiSolar, South Africa, a leading solar electricity company has opened its first lead store at Roxy's Village Walk Shopping Centre, Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, 50km east of Pretoria for central accessibility between Witbank and Pretoria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May '17 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,850 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC