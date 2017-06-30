WISOLAR opens lead store in South Africa at Roxy's centre, Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng
WiSolar, South Africa, a leading solar electricity company has opened its first lead store at Roxy's Village Walk Shopping Centre, Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, In the following months the store will go completely off-grid to minimize the store's impact on the environment, hedge against the escalating cost of public utility electricity" BRONKHORSTSPRUIT, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 1, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiSolar, South Africa, a leading solar electricity company has opened its first lead store at Roxy's Village Walk Shopping Centre, Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, 50km east of Pretoria for central accessibility between Witbank and Pretoria.
