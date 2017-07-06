War crimes court to rule on South Afr...

War crimes court to rule on South Africa's failure to arrest Sudan's Bashir

The Star Online

Judges at the International Criminal Court will rule on Thursday on whether South Africa violated ICC rules by failing to arrest Sudan's president during a 2015 visit to Johannesburg, in a case that will test international support for the court. There is an outstanding ICC warrant for President Omar Hassan al-Bashir's arrest on genocide charges, which he denies.

