UPDATE 1-South Africa's ANC proposes nationalising central bank - sources
South Africa's ruling African National Congress proposed at its policy conference on Wednesday that the central bank be nationalised, two party sources said, news that saw the rand extend losses against the dollar. It follows an earlier row over central bank independence that rattled foreign investors just as South Africa's economy fell into recession and as unemployment is close to 28 percent.
