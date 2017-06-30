UPDATE 1-S.African watchdog defends bid to weaken central bank inflation mandate

JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South Africa's main public watchdog stood by its bid to force the central bank to target growth rather than inflation, dismissing a legal challenge that the move was unconstitutional. The head of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, set off a political row last month when she said the South African Reserve Bank's mandate should focus on growth rather than inflation and the currency - rattling investors and the rand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.