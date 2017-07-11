Truck driver might have caused crash that killed 18, says MEC
The driver of a truck that was involved in an accident that claimed 18 lives between Badplaas and Machadodorp in Mpumalanga might have caused the crash, provincial MEC for Safety and Security Pat Ngomane said on Thursday. "It seems the driver of the truck had some challenges on the road," said Ngomane while speaking to the African News Agency in Machadodorp, a small town about 140 kilometres from Middelburg.
