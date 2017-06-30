Straining to look relaxed, South Afri...

Straining to look relaxed, South Africa's ANC cools talk of division

JOHANNESBURG, July 3 The conference of South Africa's ruling party is going so smoothly, it seems, that President Jacob Zuma had time on Monday to wander among statues of past party icons, joke with the public and even try out a virtual reality headset. The carefully choreographed media event was supposed to send a clear message that rifts in the African National Congress have been mended and that party members are focused on policy rather than a looming leadership battle.

