South Africa's Eskom signs $1.5 bln loan agreement with China

Electricity pylons are seen in front of the cooling towers at the Lethabo Thermal Power Station,an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg in the northern Free State province, March 2, 2016. South Africa's state power utility Eskom signed a $1.5 billion loan agreement with China Development Bank on Thursday to finance the Medupi coal power plant, its acting chief executive said..

