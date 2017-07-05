South African Judge Says Art Display Not Hate Speech

A South African judge has ruled that an art gallery exhibit featuring an expletive and the words "white people" was not hate speech and was instead a legitimate effort to generate debate about race. Magistrate Daniel Thulare on Tuesday dismissed a complaint by a small political party in Western Cape province against the exhibit, part of a display called "The Art of Disruptions" at the Iziko South African National Gallery in Cape Town.

