South African judge says art display ...

South African judge says art display not hate speech

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A South African judge has ruled that an art gallery exhibit featuring an expletive and the words "white people" was not hate speech and was instead a legitimate effort to generate debate about race. Magistrate Daniel Thulare on Tuesday dismissed a complaint by a small political party in Western Cape province against the exhibit, part of a display called "The Art of Disruptions" at the Iziko South African National Gallery in Cape Town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May '17 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,220 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC