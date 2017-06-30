South Africa: White Monopoly Capital ...

South Africa: White Monopoly Capital Not the Enemy - ANC

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

ANC National Executive Committee member Joel Netshitenzhe said nine of its eleven commissions at the policy conference agreed after intense discussions on monopoly capital. He said the relationship between the ANC and capital as well as monopoly capital was one of unity, cooperation and contestation, a resolution adopted at the 2007 Polokwane elective conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May '17 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,824 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC