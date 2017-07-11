South Africa: The Parliamentary Inqui...

South Africa: The Parliamentary Inquiry Into Eskom - If Called, the Guptas Will Have to Appear

The Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul as well as President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane would have to appear before the upcoming parliamentary inquiry into alleged irregularities at Eskom should they be summoned. What is not clear though is whether leaked emails allegedly between the Guptas would be admissible as evidence at the inquiry, due to start in August.



