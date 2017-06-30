South Africa: Opposition Meets SABC On Why DJ Who Called Zuma a Zombie Was Fired
The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday met with Lotus FM and the SABC regional management in Durban "to ascertain whether the decision to terminate Ravi Govender's contract was politically motivated". Govender, who hosted the Vinyl Countdown show on Fridays from 19:00 to 21:00, was fired on Monday for calling President Jacob Zuma a "zombie" on his Facebook page.
